TNT Executives Were At AEW Dynamite This Week, Had No Problem With Blood In Cage Match

February 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that many top TNT executives were at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta. There was no issue with executives in regards to the blood during the cage match. The cage match itself was different than most people are used to, as climbing or going out the door were removed a possible win conditions. It was no DQ with only pins or submissions.

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

