TNT Hypes AEW Fyter Fest Night Two’s Ratings

AEW had good rating numbers for this week’s Fyter Fest night two episode of Dynamite, and TNT issued a press release hyping the ratings. As reported earlier, the show did a 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.148 million viewers.

TNT’s press release reads:

TNT’s AEW: DYNAMITE continues domination as Wednesday’s #1 cable program in P18-49 for the second week in a row. See highlights below:

AEW: Dynamite

575K P18-49 / 150K P18-34 / 1.15M P2+

Week 93 of AEW was up 11% vs. last week

Year-to-date, AEW: Dynamite is up +5% in P18-49 and +3% in total viewers.

Night two of FYTER FEST was the strongest premiere for AEW this year in P18-49.

Both nights of FYTER FEST were up significantly vs. last year, +48% in both P18-49 and total viewers.

Both nights of FYTER FEST 2021 were the #1 cable program of the day.

Night two of FYTER FEST featured AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Nyla Rose, a Texas Death Match with IWGP US Champ Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer, Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears, Orange Cassidy vs. The Blade, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Doc Gallows.