TNT Hypes Debut of AEW Rampage With New Press Release

TNT has issued a press release hyping the debut of AEW Rampage tomorrow night, which will air from Pittsburgh at 10 PM ET.

AEW’s Biggest Stars Take Their Feuds to Friday Nights as AEW: RAMPAGE Debuts This Week

— AEW’s New Weekly Wrestling Series on TNT

Launches Live This Friday from Pittsburgh –

August 12, 2021 – Less than two years after the groundbreaking premiere of AEW: DYNAMITE on TNT and its subsequent domination of Wednesday night cable, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debuts its electrifying new wrestling series, AEW: RAMPAGE, live this Friday, Aug. 13, from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

The exhilarating one-hour show will bring new content, match-ups and personalities to fans every Friday night at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW: RAMPAGE will feature the hottest stars of today and tomorrow showcasing their athleticism, charisma and creativity on the fastest-rising stage in all of professional wrestling.

Filmed in front of a live audience each week, the show’s headliners will include Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Dr. Britt Baker, Malakai Black, Miro, Jon Moxley, Andrade El Idolo, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Red Velvet, Sting, MJF, Christian Cage, Darby Allin, Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks and many more.

AEW: RAMPAGE will feature a star-studded commentary team with the legendary Chris Jericho, Taz and Excalibur at the helm each week. They’ll be joined by “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry, who will provide expert analysis, break down strategy and share insight into the minds of wresters via in-depth pre-match interviews.

“When we started developing our third hour of programming with TNT, we didn’t want to just extend what we’re doing on DYNAMITE – it had to be a distinctly separate, yet equally entertaining event,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “RAMPAGE will showcase the hottest commodities in professional wrestling pushing their athleticism and creativity to new limits. The fight-oriented hour will be packed each week with intense match ups, interviews, and focused feuds that will connect with our core fans and bring in new fans to catch the action every Friday night.”

“Despite my rejected suggestion to call the show ‘Sampage,’ I’m still extremely proud to work with Tony to continue to extend and grow our relationship with AEW and bring more of the best wrestling on television to more of the best wrestling fans in the world,” said Sam Linsky, Associate General Manager, SVP, Programming and Operations, TBS, TNT and truTV.

The premiere episode of AEW: RAMPAGE features the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion, and graduate of the University of Pittsburgh Dental School, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., defending her title against Red Velvet. Ahead of their AEW World Championship match at ALL OUT, live on pay-per-view, the Forbidden Door opens once again as Christian Cage challenges Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship live on AEW: RAMPAGE. Additionally, Miro defends his TNT Championship against Fuego del Sol, who will be fighting not only to become the new Face of TNT, but also to earn a long-awaited AEW contract.

Leading into the show’s debut, the city of Pittsburgh will feel more like “Brittsburgh” as Dr. Britt Baker throws out the first pitch at the Pirates game today at PNC Park. Britt’s first pitch is in collaboration with KultureCity, the nation’s leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities. She’ll be joined by AEW commentator Tony Schiavone, who will serve as catcher. Other AEW wrestlers will also attend the game to support the Pirates as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tickets for AEW: DYNAMITE and AEW: RAMPAGE are available at aewtix.com. Fans can also watch AEW: RAMPAGE every Friday on TNT at 10 p.m. ET and catch AEW: DYNAMITE every Wednesday on TNT at 8 p.m. ET., and on-demand on the TNT app.