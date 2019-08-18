wrestling / News
TNT President Calls AEW A ‘Sleeper Hit’ For The Network
August 17, 2019 | Posted by
During an interview with Variety to discuss the upcoming fall TV season, WarnerMedia direct-to-consumer chief content officer and TNT president Kevin Reilly called AEW a “sleeper hit” for the network. AEW will debut on TNT from the Spectrum Arena in Washington DC on October 2.
He said: “It’s very counter-intuitive to launch a new league at the height of the WWE. But I have a lot of reasons why it makes sense where the opportunity is. We’re not taking down the WWE but I think this is going to be surprising.”
