wrestling / News
TNT Rebroadcasting AEW Dynamite Tonight Ahead of All Out
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is getting another go tonight before tomorrow’s All Out PPV. AEW announced on Friday afternoon that an encore airing of Dynamite will take place at 10 PM ET/PT on TNT, as you can see below.
The lineup for the show was:
* Jon Moxley vs. MJF’s Lawyer
– Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela
– The Young Bucks & Jurassic Express vs. SCU & Private Party
– Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz
– Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb
Our own Tony Acero’s full review of this week’s show is here.
Catch up before #AEWAllOut TOMORROW w/ an encore of #AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 10/9c on @tntdrama
– #AEW Champ @JonMoxley v MJF’s Lawyer
– Jericho v Janela
– Bucks/Jurassic Express v SCU/Private Party
– #BestFriends v Santana/Ortiz
– NWA Women’s Champ @thunderrosa22 v @SerenaDeeb pic.twitter.com/CU3w2CgjqP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Note On Sami Zayn’s Recent WWE Return And Decision To Stay Gone
- Note On How Much Time WWE Added To Jeff Hardy’s Contract After Injuries
- More On WWE’s Decision To Let Brock Lesnar’s Deal Expire, If AEW Could Be In Negotiations, How They Approach Bookings For Lesnar and Tyson Fury
- Matt Hardy Discusses Why He Left WWE For AEW, The Reason The Dark Order Wouldn’t Work In WWE