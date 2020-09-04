TNT Rebroadcasting AEW Dynamite Tonight Ahead of All Out

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is getting another go tonight before tomorrow’s All Out PPV. AEW announced on Friday afternoon that an encore airing of Dynamite will take place at 10 PM ET/PT on TNT, as you can see below.

The lineup for the show was:

* Jon Moxley vs. MJF’s Lawyer

– Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela

– The Young Bucks & Jurassic Express vs. SCU & Private Party

– Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz

– Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb

Our own Tony Acero’s full review of this week’s show is here.