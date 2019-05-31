TNT Reportedly Close To Making Decision On Day For AEW Weekly Series

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while an official decision has not been made yet, TNT has done a lot of analytics and is said to be “very close” to deciding the official day for AEW’s weekly TV series. It’s still down to either Tuesday or Wednesday, and the network is leaning strongly toward Wednesday as it would have the fewest preemptions.

Announcements for TV deals in the UK (most likely ITV 4) and Canada would be made once TNT officially announces its date. It was reported earlier this week that AEW was in talks with TSN in Canada, but nothing has been finalized. If the talks turn out well, they would have better TV exposure in Canada than WWE in most of the country, where WWE is on Sportsnet 360, although WWE having a French language show in Quebec certainly gives them an advantage in that region.