TNT Reportedly Excited For CM Punk’s AEW Arrival

A new report has some details on how TNT views CM Punk’s rumored arrival in AEW. Fightful Select reports that they have spoken with several people involved with WarnerMedia and TNT, who said that the network is operating on the assumption that Punk is coming into the company.

The site notes that there’s a lot of excitement about bringing Punk in and that Punk will have the network’s promotional machine behind him once he returns. While it isn’t clear what they will entail, the site says they were told that both TNT and WarnerMedia are “very aware” of the situation, with employees noting that many in the company were impressed with how AEW are selling the way they did while running four shows over the course of a few weeks in the same market.

One source in TNT said that they were particularly excited about Punk’s debut tying in with the United Center, the Chicago Bulls, and Chicago. Punk’s debut is heavily expected to happen this Friday on AEW Rampage, which takes place at the United Center.