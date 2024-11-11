TNT Has Special Start Times for AEW Collision & Rampage During Thanksgiving Week

The official schedule for TNT lists special start times for AEW Collision and Rampage on the week of Thanksgiving. Both shows are set to air on November 30, a Saturday, with a special start time for both.

Collision, which tapes from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on November 27, will air at 4 PM ET, followed by Rampage at 6 PM ET. Rampage is being moved due to hockey coverage, as the Colorado Avalanche face the Dallas Stars at 9 PM ET on November 29. Players Era is set for Collision’s usual time, as it will air at 7 PM Et and 9:30 PM ET.