TNT Title Match Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that Adam Cole will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tonight on TBS, is:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher

* AEW International Title #1 Contenders Tournament Match: Brody King vs. Josh Alexander

* No Disqualifications Match: Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay & Harley Cameron

* Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir & Gabe Kidd vs. Willow Nightingale, Mark Briscoe & Mike Bailey

* We’ll hear from Hangman Page to speak

* Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm meet face to face