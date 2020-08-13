wrestling / News

TNT Title Defense, Women’s Tag Team Finals & More Set For Next Week’s Dynamite

August 12, 2020
AEW Dynamite

AEW has set a TNT Championship defense and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW has announced several matches for next week’s card, as you can see below:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Brodie Lee
* Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament: Teams TBD
* FTR vs. Private Party
* The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Alan Angels)
* Lucha Brothers, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, QT Marshall, and Dustin Rhodes
* Darby Allin vs. TBD

