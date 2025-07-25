wrestling / News
TNT Title Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
Dustin Rhodes will put the TNA Championship on the line on this weekend’s AEW Collision. It was announced on ROH On HonorClub that Rhodes will defend his title against Lee Moriarty on Saturday’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena vs. Alex Windsor
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Moriarty
As announced on ROH TV, ROH World Tag Team and Six-Man Champion @dustinrhodes will put his TNT Title on the line against ROH Pure Champion @theleemoriarty this Saturday night on #AEWCollision, presented by #SharkWeek. pic.twitter.com/O5jVozo9T6
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 25, 2025
