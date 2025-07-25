TNT Title Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

Dustin Rhodes will put the TNA Championship on the line on this weekend’s AEW Collision. It was announced on ROH On HonorClub that Rhodes will defend his title against Lee Moriarty on Saturday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena vs. Alex Windsor

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Moriarty