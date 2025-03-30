TNT Title Match Added to AEW Dynasty, Updated Lineup

Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia will finally settle their rivalry at AEW Dynasty as they compete for the TNT championship. After their two previous matches didn’t result in a winner, the two agreed to a rematch on tonight’s Collision. The match will have no time limit and none of their teammates will be allowed at ringside. The first match between the two was interrupted by Shane Taylor Promotions. The second went to a time limit draw. Here’s the updated lineup for Dynasty on April 6.

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW International Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

* AEW World Trios Championship: Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR

* Title vs. Mask for ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

* No Time Limit, No Outside Interference for AEW TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole