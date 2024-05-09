wrestling / News
TNT Title Match, Bryan Danielson Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
May 8, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced a TNT Championship match and Bryan Danielson’s in-ring return for this week’s episode of Collision. The company announced the following on tonight’s episode of Dynamite for Saturday’s Collision, which airs live on TNT:
* TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Bryan Danielson vs. TBA
