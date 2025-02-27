wrestling / News
TNT Title Match & More Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision
February 26, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole
* FTR vs. Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly
* We’ll hear from Kenny Omega
* Update on Toni Storm
