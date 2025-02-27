wrestling / News

TNT Title Match & More Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision

February 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 3-1-25 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole
* FTR vs. Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly
* We’ll hear from Kenny Omega
* Update on Toni Storm

