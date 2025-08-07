wrestling / News
TNT Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
AEW has announced a TNT Championship match and more for this week’s Collision. You can see the announced matches below from tonight’s Dynamite for the weekend’s show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* TNT Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Hangman Page & JetSpeed vs. La Faccion Ingobernable
* Queen Aminata, Tay Melo, and Willow Nightingale vs. Thekla, Skye Blue, & Julia Hart
