wrestling / News

UPDATED: More Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

May 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 5-8-24 Image Credit: AEW

UPDATED: AEW has announced another match and segments for next week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the newly-updated card below for the show:

* TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland vs. Brody King
* Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta
* Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron
* Swerve Strickland face-to-face with Christian Cage
* We’ll hear from Serena Deeb

ORIGINAL: AEW has announced a TNT Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The following is set for next week’s show, which airs live on TBS:

* TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland vs. Brody King
* Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading