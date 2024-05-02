wrestling / News
UPDATED: More Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
May 1, 2024 | Posted by
UPDATED: AEW has announced another match and segments for next week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the newly-updated card below for the show:
* TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland vs. Brody King
* Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta
* Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron
* Swerve Strickland face-to-face with Christian Cage
* We’ll hear from Serena Deeb
