UPDATED: More Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

UPDATED: AEW has announced another match and segments for next week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the newly-updated card below for the show:

* TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland vs. Brody King

* Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

* Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron

* Swerve Strickland face-to-face with Christian Cage

* We’ll hear from Serena Deeb

