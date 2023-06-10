TNT Title Match & More Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added a TNT Championship match and more to next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Friday’s episode of Rampage that Wardlow will defend the TNT Championship against Jake Hager on Wednesday’s show. In addition, Skye Blue earned an AEW Women’s World Championship match and will face Toni Storm on the episode.

The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show is:

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Adam Cole

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Jake Hager

* Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite

* Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony vs. Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee, Darby Allin & Sting