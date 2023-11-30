wrestling / News
TNT Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
November 29, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced a TNT Championship match and a team-up between MJF and Samoa Joe for next week’s Dynamite. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland
* MJF & Samoa Joe vs. The Devil’s Minions
America's Father Christian Cage and Adam Copeland square off for the TNT title next week on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/uxGTZ8aoOP
— Jack Cassidy (@RealJackCassidy) November 30, 2023