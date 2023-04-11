TNT Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added a TNT Championship Match and more to this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Powerhouse Hobbs will defend his title against Silas Young, while Riho and Skye Blue will take on Ruby Soho and Toni Storm.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday live on TBS:

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Matthews

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Silas Young

* Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho

* Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa

* Skye Blue & Riho vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

A TNT Title Open Challenge is set for TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite when #PowerhouseHobbs defends his belt vs. a hometown hero, former ROH World TV Champion, Milwaukee's own Silas Young @lastrealmanROH! Don't miss Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW live on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/abffQx769a — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2023