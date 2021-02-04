TNT Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has set a TNT Championship match for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The following card was announced for next week’s show, featuring Darby Allin defending his title against Joey Janela and more.

As noted, Kenny Omega has issued a Lights Out Falls Count Anywhere challenge for Jon Moxley and Lance Archer to face KENTA and him, though that match has yet to be confirmed. The official lineup is:

* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Acclaimed

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi