wrestling / News
TNT Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
February 4, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has set a TNT Championship match for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The following card was announced for next week’s show, featuring Darby Allin defending his title against Joey Janela and more.
As noted, Kenny Omega has issued a Lights Out Falls Count Anywhere challenge for Jon Moxley and Lance Archer to face KENTA and him, though that match has yet to be confirmed. The official lineup is:
* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela
* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Acclaimed
* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi
NEXT WEEK!!#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/nkl2XcIijv
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Shaul Guerrero Says Guerrero Family Has No Say In How WWE Uses Eddie Guerrero’s Name and Likeness
- Arn Anderson On The Undertaker’s ‘Soft’ Comments, Differences Between Territory Days & Current Era In Wrestling
- Godfather Recalls Nearly Quitting Over Goodfather Gimmick, Issues Working With Ahmed Johnson
- Backstage Details On Carlito’s Status With WWE, Who Pushed For Him, Rhea Ripley’s Brand