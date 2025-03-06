wrestling / News
TNT Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
March 5, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has announced a TNT Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Collision. The following matches are set for Saturday’s episode, which airs live on TNT:
* TNA Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty
* Momo Watanabe vs. Serena Deeb
* Harley Cameron vs. TBA
