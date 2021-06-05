wrestling / News
TNT Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
June 5, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced a TNT Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on tonight’s show that Miro will defend his championship against Evil Uno on next Friday’s show.
In addition, the following matches and segments were announced:
– Kenny Omega & Don Callis expose the AEW conspiracy
– Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. PAC, Penta El Zero M, & Eddie Kingston
– Hangman Page & 10 vs. Brian Cage & Powerhouse Hobbs
Dynamite airs next Friday on TNT.
More Trending Stories
- Certain Wrestlers Reportedly Not Happy With Having To Prepare For WWE Return To Touring With Performance Center Training
- Drake Wuertz Details His Side Of Incident With Ezra Judge, Denies Calling Him ‘Boy’
- Former WWE Superstar to Reportedly Make Impact Wrestling Debut Tonight
- Details On the No-Compete Clauses For Wrestlers Released From WWE Yesterday