TNT Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a TNT Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on tonight’s show that Miro will defend his championship against Evil Uno on next Friday’s show.

In addition, the following matches and segments were announced:

– Kenny Omega & Don Callis expose the AEW conspiracy

– Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. PAC, Penta El Zero M, & Eddie Kingston

– Hangman Page & 10 vs. Brian Cage & Powerhouse Hobbs

Dynamite airs next Friday on TNT.