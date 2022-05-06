wrestling / News
TNT Title Match, More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
May 6, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced two matches for next week’s Rampage, including a TNT Championship bout. You can see the first matches announced for next week’s show below. Rampage will air next Friday on TNT:
* TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Riho vs. Ruby Soho
More Trending Stories
- Maria Kanellis On Roxanne Perez Having Potential To Reach Becky Lynch’s Level In WWE, Perez’s Work In ROH
- The Miz On Chad Gable’s Character Transformation, Gable Having Potential As Main Event Star In WWE
- Mike Chioda Reveals Why Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35 Was Cut Short at Last Minute
- Tony Khan Responds to Fan Suggestion for AEW Dynamite Lighting Change