TNT Title Match, More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

May 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced two matches for next week’s Rampage, including a TNT Championship bout. You can see the first matches announced for next week’s show below. Rampage will air next Friday on TNT:

* TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Riho vs. Ruby Soho

