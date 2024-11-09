TNT Title Match and More Set for Tomorrow’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for tomorrow night’s AEW Collision, including a TNT title match. Jack Perry issued an open challenge, which was answered by Action Andretti. Meanwhile, Roderick Strong will take on The Beast Mortos as he tries to get to three wins to face MJF. The House of Black and Kris Statlander will also be in action. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Trios Championships: Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe & Tomohiro Ishii

* AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Action Andretti

* AEW Tag Team Title Qualifying Match: The Outrunners vs. Top Flight

* Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox

* Roderick Strong vs. The Beast Mortos

* The House of Black vs. Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson

* Kris Statlander in action