TNT Title Match Added to Thursday’s AEW Collision

Kyle Fletcher will finally get his chance to win the TNT title from Dustin Rhodes on next week’s AEW Collision. During tonight’s episode of Collision, Rhodes successfully defended against Lee Moriarty. After the match, Fletcher challenged him, and Rhodes said he would defend it in a Chicago Street Fight. It will happen on the August 31st episode of Collision, which airs on a Thursday.

