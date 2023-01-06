TNT Title Match Set For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a TNT Championship match for this week’s episode of Rampage. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that Darby Allin, who defeated Samoa Joe on Dynamite to win the championship, will defend it against Mike Bennett on Friday’s show from Portland, Oregon.

Khan wrote:

“TOMORROW Night, Jan 6

Friday Night #AEWRampage

LIVE In Portland

@TNTdrama 10pm ET/9pm CT TNT Championship Open Challenge

@DarbyAllin vs @RealMikeBennett Just 48 hours after regaining his belt, Darby reopened his Open Challenge for a Friday Fight vs. Mike Bennett tomorrow night!”

The updated lineup for the show is:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Mike Bennett

* Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight

* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegade Twins

* Perro Peligroso vs. TBA

* We’ll hear from the House Of Black