TNT to Air AEW Special the Night Before All Out
August 19, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW is getting an early start on TNT, with a special set to air on the network the night before All Out. PWInsider reports that the cable net will air the special on August 30th at 10 PM ET.
The special will run one hour and be an introduction to AEW, promoting the PPV that takes place on August 31st and hyping AEW on TNT’s live debut on October 2nd.
