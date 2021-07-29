wrestling / News
TNT Touts AEW Dynamite’s Ratings Success
AEW Dynamite held up very well in the ratings against the Olympics, and TNT is hyping the show’s success once again. As previously noted, the show drew a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.108 million viewers, up 2.3% and down just 3.5% respectively.
TNT issued the following press releasing hyping the ratings:
TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Holds Strong as Wednesday’s #1 Cable Program for Third Straight Week
TNT’s AEW: DYNAMITE holds its spot at the top as Wednesday’s #1 cable program in P18-49 for the third straight week. See highlights below:
582K P18-49 / 193K P18-34 / 1.1M P2+
Week 94 of AEW was up 1% vs. last week
AEW: DYNAMITE “Fight for the Fallen” was the strongest premiere for AEW this year in P18-49.
“Fight for the Fallen” was up significantly vs. last year, +52% in P18-49 (582K vs. 382K).
2021 median age is tracking at 48 with 69% male skew.
Last night’s electric AEW: DYNAMITE “Fight for the Fallen” show featured “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage in gripping main event match, a 10-man Elimination tag match with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Hangman Page and The Dark Order, Santana & Ortiz of The Inner Circle vs. FTR of The Pinnacle, the IWGP U.S. Championship match with Lance Archer vs. Hikuleo, Thunder Rosa vs. Julia Hart, and Ricky Starks’ FTW Championship celebration.
