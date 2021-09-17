wrestling / News
TNT Touts Ratings Success Of This Week’s AEW Dynamite
TNT is happy once again with the ratings for this week’s AEW Dynamite, and has issued a press release hyping the numbers. As previously reported, Wednesday’s show drew a 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.175 million viewers.
You can see the press release below:
TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Continues Domination As Wednesday’s #1 Cable Program Four Weeks in a Row
“AEW: Dynamite” continues its domination as Wednesday’s #1 cable program among P18-49 for the fourth straight week. See highlights below:
“AEW: Dynamite” – Week 102 – Wed 8p-10p
574K P18-49 / 186K P18-34 / 1.2M P2+
* Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday among P18-49 for the fourth week in a row
* 2021 median age tracking at 48 with 69% male skew
On last night’s episode of “AEW: Dynamite,” Adam Cole made his in-ring debut against “Elite Hunter” Frankie Kazarian, Bryan Danielson addressed AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Shawn Spears battled Darby Allin, Jade Cargill took on “Legit” Leyla Hirsch, and CM Punk was featured as a guest commentator
