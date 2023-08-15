Tod Gordon On His New Book, Wanting to Clear Up The Narrative About ECW

ECW founder Tod Gordon recently talked about his new book about the creation of the promotion and why now is the right time for him to tell the story. Gordon’s book Tod is God: The Authorized Story of How I Created Extreme Championship Wrestling releases on September 28th, and he spoke about the book in an interview with the Wrestling Nostalgia podcast. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On why now is the right time to talk about his time there: “It was not even about the right time. I just never had any desire or plan to ever write a book. And Sean, my co-author from Kayfabe Commentaries, he just hounded me day in and day out for literally two full years. We’re just hanging out on the phone, telling a story [and] another story, and then he’s screaming and laughing, and he goes, ‘Tod, we’ve got to put this in the book.’ I said, ‘I’m not doing a book.’ Back and forth, back and forth; finally, he all but wore me down.

“Also, I thought there were things that really needed to be cleared up and rectified. As I’m getting older now, parts of my legacy were really not accurate, is the only way I can put it. I want to make sure they were put out there accurately so people would actually know what really happened because it’s such an important part of a lot of people’s lives.”

On Heyman getting credit as the force behind ECW: “It’s true that eventually you can paint a picture any way you want and eventually start painting it as Paul Heyman’s ECW. So that’s interesting. I was running that thing for a couple of years before Paul even got hired. So that’s interesting, and I just figured, ‘You know what? Let it be. Let it be.’ But I kept seeing all these DVDs coming out, books coming out, The Rise and Fall of ECW, the history of Extreme Championship Wrestling, the unauthorized story. Why were they all the unauthorized story? Because [people] don’t ever interview me.”