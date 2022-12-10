wrestling / News

Today’s AEW Dark: Elevation Special Episode Livestream

December 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark- Elevation Special Episode Image Credit: AEW

Today’s special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is now streaming on AEW’s YouTube channel. Here’s the lineup:

* The Kingdom vs. Sal Muscott and Atu Valu
* Athena vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Top Flight vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto
* Juice Robinson vs. Hagane Shino

