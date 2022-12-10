wrestling / News
Today’s AEW Dark: Elevation Special Episode Livestream
December 10, 2022 | Posted by
– Today’s special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is now streaming on AEW’s YouTube channel. Here’s the lineup:
* The Kingdom vs. Sal Muscott and Atu Valu
* Athena vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Top Flight vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto
* Juice Robinson vs. Hagane Shino
We've got a special edition of #AEWDarkElevation ahead of #ROHFinalBattle, and it starts RIGHT NOW!
▶️ https://t.co/6PckPq2BCC pic.twitter.com/glCXVkzIla
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2022
