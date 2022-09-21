wrestling / News
Today’s Edition of The Bump With The Judgment Day
September 21, 2022 | Posted by
– Today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, featuring The Judgment Day, is now available:
TOMORROW at 1pm ET:#TheJudgmentDay continues their DOMINATION tour. Next stop: #WWETheBump studio! 👀
We're ready for you @FinnBalor, @RheaRipley_WWE and @ArcherOfInfamy.
Don't miss it… pic.twitter.com/dxGOl1oX5D
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 20, 2022
