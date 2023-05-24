wrestling / News
Today’s Edition of WWE’s The Bump With Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
May 24, 2023 | Posted by
– Today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump is now available, featuring Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Sheamus, and more. You can check out the video of today’s show below:
More Trending Stories
- Dustin Rhodes Slams Brock Lesnar for Beating Up Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw
- Arn Anderson On The Immediate Success Of AEW All In, Potentially Being On The Card
- Nick Patrick Recalls Backstage Fight Between Vader & Paul Orndorff
- Trish Stratus in Purple Gown, Chelsea Green, Kayla Braxton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos