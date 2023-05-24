wrestling / News

Today’s Edition of WWE’s The Bump With Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

May 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump 5-24-2023 Image Credit: WWE

– Today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump is now available, featuring Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Sheamus, and more. You can check out the video of today’s show below:

Sami Zayn, The Bump, WWE

