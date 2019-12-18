wrestling / News

Various News: Today’s Episode of The Bump Featuring Mick Foley, Impact To Air ‘Best Of’ Specials Over Holidays, Undisputed Era Have A Gift Exchange

December 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mick Foley 20 Years in Hell

– WWE’s latest episode of The Bump, which features Hall of Famer Mick Foley and Lana, is now online and live.

– Impact Wrestling will be airing ‘best of’ specials on December 28 and January 4. New episodes will air on AXS TV starting January 4.

– WWE has released a new video of the Undisputed Era exchanging holiday gifts.

