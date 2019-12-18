wrestling / News
Various News: Today’s Episode of The Bump Featuring Mick Foley, Impact To Air ‘Best Of’ Specials Over Holidays, Undisputed Era Have A Gift Exchange
December 18, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE’s latest episode of The Bump, which features Hall of Famer Mick Foley and Lana, is now online and live.
– Impact Wrestling will be airing ‘best of’ specials on December 28 and January 4. New episodes will air on AXS TV starting January 4.
– WWE has released a new video of the Undisputed Era exchanging holiday gifts.
More Trending Stories
- Bayley Says She Needed to Evolve With Heel Turn, Talks New Attitude & Teaming With Sasha Banks
- Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana Discuss NWA Powerrr Profitability, Wanting to Keep Control of Product, Not Needing Network TV Deal, AEW’s TV Deal
- Ryback Predicts That Disney and FOX Will Takeover WWE After Vince McMahon, That Triple H Won’t Stick Around
- Eric Bischoff On Whose Idea It Was For Madusa To Bring WWF Women’s Title to Nitro, When The Idea Was Finalized