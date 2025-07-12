Today’s Memphis Wrestling TV Lineup: Shark Boy Set To Appear

– A new episode of Memphis Wrestling TV debuts later today on Memphis’ YouTube members tier and TrillerTV. Here’s the full lineup:

Fresh off one of the wildest weekends ever, Memphis Wrestling is back with the aftermath!

Plus: TNA legend Shark Boy, Internet Champion Mike Anthony, The Bos, and more!

Aftermath

Jimmy Blaylock and his Hollywood Clique are furious over what went down last week – and you can bet Hollywood Jimmy has a tantrum incoming!

Congrats, Colton!

We’ll take time to congratulate the first-ever Memphis Wrestling Junior Heritage Champion, Colton Cage, and revisit the shocking moment after we went off the air.

Junior Heritage Title Match | Colton Cage (c) vs Main Event Bradley

Main Event Bradley earned his #1 contender status and is out to end Colton’s reign before it even begins!

Tag Team Action | The O’Neal Brothers vs The New Guys

Two up-and-coming tag teams collide – only one duo will make the bigger splash!

Shark Boy Is Here!

TNA legend Shark Boy is in the house to meet fans, say hello to old friends – and maybe even throw a shell yeah or two!

Memphis’ Own, Jazz

The Phenom Jazz is saying goodbye… for now. But before she leaves, she’s got love for the Memphis Wrestling faithful. Don’t miss this moment.

Vybe Check

KJ Rockett & Sevyn Cruz are at it again – and this time, they just might have gone too far.

Gio Savage vs CJ Money with Momma Money

After last week’s disaster, CJ Money and Momma Money look to get back on track. But Gio Savage isn’t planning to make it easy.

Main Event | Internet Title Open Challenge

Mike Anthony (c) vs ???

Marko Harris was set to answer the challenge, but illness has taken him out. So who will step up instead?

It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling – We are Memphis Wrestling!