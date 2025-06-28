– A new episode of Memphis Wrestling debuts today on YouTube (for members only) and TrillerTV. Here’s the lineup:

This week, history will be made as we crown our first-ever Junior Heritage Champion. VaShawn Harvey, with Oso in his corner, squares off against Colton Cage in the Finals.

Plus, the return of Women’s Champion Diana Taylor!

Internet Title Open Challenge

Mike Anthony (c) vs ???

Mike Anthony kicks off the program defending his Internet Championship against anyone in the locker room willing to step up. Who will answer the challenge?

Chosen One

Zay Washington has requested interview time. Jake Brewer will be standing by.

Tag Team Grudge Match

LA Hustlers with Reggie B. Fine vs Bizzness Dawgs with Xya Wolf

This feud has been brewing for quite some time — and now, the LA Hustlers have Memphis legend Reggie B. Fine watching their back!

Tim Bosby vs Chris Lexx

The Bos goes one-on-one with Chris Lexx in what’s sure to be an exciting match-up. Can Lexx score a career-defining upset?

DDT Returns!

After Nixi XS hired Su Yung to blind Diana Taylor, the Women’s Champion has been missing in action — until now. She’s back, and she’ll provide an update on her condition and her in-ring return!

Main Event | Junior Heritage Championship Finals

Colton Cage vs VaShawn Harvey with Oso

And here we are. The Finals.

Colton Cage, a veteran of Memphis Wrestling, takes on VaShawn Harvey, a breakout rookie from the WrestleCenter.

Who will become the first-ever Junior Heritage Champion?

Derrick King joins the commentary team for this historic bout!

It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling — we are Memphis Wrestling!