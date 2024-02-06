wrestling / News
Today’s NWA Powerrr on CWTV Lineup: EC3 vs. Matt Cardona Title Bout
February 6, 2024 | Posted by
– NWA Powerrr officially debuts on CWTV.com today. You can check out the lineup for today’s show below:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 (c) vs. Matt Cardona
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. Tiffany Nieves
* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: Blunt Force Trauma (c) vs. Tim Storm and Jax Dane
