– NWA Powerrr officially debuts on CWTV.com today. You can check out the lineup for today’s show below:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 (c) vs. Matt Cardona

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. Tiffany Nieves

* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: Blunt Force Trauma (c) vs. Tim Storm and Jax Dane