wrestling / News

Today’s NWA Powerrr on CWTV Lineup: EC3 vs. Matt Cardona Title Bout

February 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr CWTV Image Credit: NWA

– NWA Powerrr officially debuts on CWTV.com today. You can check out the lineup for today’s show below:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 (c) vs. Matt Cardona
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. Tiffany Nieves
* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: Blunt Force Trauma (c) vs. Tim Storm and Jax Dane

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA, NWA Powerrr, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading