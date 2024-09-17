wrestling / News

Today’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Four Title Bouts Scheduled, Juventud Guerrera Debuts

September 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr - 9-17-24 - Juventud Guerrera Image Credit: NWA

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts today on The CW TV App. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA Kross Fire Championship Match: Juventud Guerrera (c) vs. Zyon
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The King Bees (c) vs. Ruthie Jay & La Rosa Negra
* NWA JCP Tag Team Championship Match: The Stew Crew (c) vs. The Fixers
* NWA Exodus Pro Championship Match: Pretty Boy Smooth (c) vs. Mims

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Powerrr, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading