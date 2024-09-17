– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts today on The CW TV App. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA Kross Fire Championship Match: Juventud Guerrera (c) vs. Zyon

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The King Bees (c) vs. Ruthie Jay & La Rosa Negra

* NWA JCP Tag Team Championship Match: The Stew Crew (c) vs. The Fixers

* NWA Exodus Pro Championship Match: Pretty Boy Smooth (c) vs. Mims

The juice is loose tomorrow! See the debut of Juventud Guerrera on NWA Powerrr as he defends the NWA Krossfire Championship against the very dangerous Zyon! Read more: https://t.co/RUTcgis8iw pic.twitter.com/NvResB16Hy — NWA (@nwa) September 16, 2024