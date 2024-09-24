wrestling / News
Today’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: 5 on 5 Tag Bout, Exodus Pro Midwest Title Match
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts today on The CW TV app. Here’s the lineup:
* The Southern Six (“Thrillbilly” Silas Mason and 2024 Crockett Cup Winners Kerry Morton & Alex Taylor) team with Reka Tehaka & “La Princesa” Tiffany Nieves to face The Country Gentlemen (AJ & KC Cazana managed by Joe Cazana), Burchill, Taylor Rising & Big Mama
* The SlimeBallz takes on Jax Dane & Baron Von Storm
* NWA Exodus Pro Midwest Title Match: “Pretty Boy” Smooth (c) faces NWA superstar “Big Strong” Mims
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Match
#NWAPowerrr La Southern Princesa 💕 pic.twitter.com/ooWcLveHyM
— Tiffany Nieves | Wrestler 🇵🇷 (@TiffanyNieves_) September 23, 2024
It’s almost Tuesday you know what that means @nwa powerrr it’s an action packed show go to the cw app and check out this awesome show!!!@slimeballsage @SlimetimeTommy @BigBadMama06 pic.twitter.com/RTci5zvlVv
— clintcarroll1 (@clintcarroll09) September 23, 2024