Today’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: 5 on 5 Tag Bout, Exodus Pro Midwest Title Match

September 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr Image Credit: NWA

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts today on The CW TV app. Here’s the lineup:

* The Southern Six (“Thrillbilly” Silas Mason and 2024 Crockett Cup Winners Kerry Morton & Alex Taylor) team with Reka Tehaka & “La Princesa” Tiffany Nieves to face The Country Gentlemen (AJ & KC Cazana managed by Joe Cazana), Burchill, Taylor Rising & Big Mama
* The SlimeBallz takes on Jax Dane & Baron Von Storm
* NWA Exodus Pro Midwest Title Match: “Pretty Boy” Smooth (c) faces NWA superstar “Big Strong” Mims
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Match

