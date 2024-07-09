Today’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Kenzie Paige vs. Ella Envy Title Bout

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts today on The CW TV App. Here’s today’s lineup:

* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. Ella Envy.

* Crockett Cup Tournament Semifinals: NWA Tag Team Champions Blunt Force Trauma vs. The Immortals

* Baron Von Storm with Jax Dane vs. Mims with BLK Jeez