wrestling / News
Today’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Kenzie Paige vs. Ella Envy Title Bout
July 9, 2024 | Posted by
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts today on The CW TV App. Here’s today’s lineup:
* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. Ella Envy.
* Crockett Cup Tournament Semifinals: NWA Tag Team Champions Blunt Force Trauma vs. The Immortals
* Baron Von Storm with Jax Dane vs. Mims with BLK Jeez
It’s NWA POWERRRR Day!
The World Women’s Championship is on the line, we find out who will face The Southern 6 in the Crockett Cup finals AND it’s the debut of the mysterious Baron Von Storm!! Today’s episode is historic!
WATCH HERE: https://t.co/t6pfmUqquU pic.twitter.com/4QLhHKmjLN
— NWA (@nwa) July 9, 2024