Today’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Kenzie Paige vs. Ella Envy Title Bout

July 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 7-09-24 - women's world title Image Credit: NWA

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts today on The CW TV App. Here’s today’s lineup:

* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. Ella Envy.
* Crockett Cup Tournament Semifinals: NWA Tag Team Champions Blunt Force Trauma vs. The Immortals
* Baron Von Storm with Jax Dane vs. Mims with BLK Jeez

