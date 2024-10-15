wrestling / News
Today’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts later today on X starting at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced linuep:
* The Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet: Ruthie Jay, Kylie Page, Lilly Pescida, Bad Mama, Hollyhood Hailey J, La Rosa Negra, Natalia Markova, Tiffany Nieves, Mistii Marks, Kayla Rosi, Adrianna Mosley, Kelly Madden, Santana Garrett.
* No. 1 Contenders Match for the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Alex Misery vs. Jack Cartwheel
🚨 Wrestling fans! TONIGHT at 6:05pm EST on #NWAPowerrr, the action’s hotter than ever 🔥🤼♂️ Big moves, bigger drama, and the best in the sport! Don’t miss it! 📺 Tune in on at the page @nwa and witness history in the making! #WrestlingCommunity #NWAFam #NWAPowerrr #NWAonX pic.twitter.com/G8SNakPPKO
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) October 15, 2024
