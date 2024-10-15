wrestling / News

Today’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet

October 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 10-15-2024 Image Credit: NWA

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts later today on X starting at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced linuep:

* The Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet: Ruthie Jay, Kylie Page, Lilly Pescida, Bad Mama, Hollyhood Hailey J, La Rosa Negra, Natalia Markova, Tiffany Nieves, Mistii Marks, Kayla Rosi, Adrianna Mosley, Kelly Madden, Santana Garrett.
* No. 1 Contenders Match for the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Alex Misery vs. Jack Cartwheel

