Today’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts later today on X starting at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced linuep:

* The Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet: Ruthie Jay, Kylie Page, Lilly Pescida, Bad Mama, Hollyhood Hailey J, La Rosa Negra, Natalia Markova, Tiffany Nieves, Mistii Marks, Kayla Rosi, Adrianna Mosley, Kelly Madden, Santana Garrett.

* No. 1 Contenders Match for the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Alex Misery vs. Jack Cartwheel