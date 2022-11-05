wrestling / News
Today’s NWA Surge USA Livestream: Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona Host Today’s Show
– NWA is now streaming today’s episode of NWA USA. You can check out the lineup and episode below:
* Homicide vs. Chris Sainz
* Angelina Love vs. Ella Envy
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion (c) vs. Hawx Aerie
* Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green host today’s episode
