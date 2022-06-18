wrestling / News

Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Sam Shaw Set for Action

June 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA USA 6-18-22 - Sam Shaw Image Credit: NWA

– The livestream for today’s episode of NWA USA is now available. Here’s the lineup and video:

* Sam Shaw vs. Mercurio
* Colby Corino & The Fixers vs. Homicide, Ricky Morton, & Kerry Morton
* NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille and Thom Latimer will appear

