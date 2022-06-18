wrestling / News
Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Sam Shaw Set for Action
June 18, 2022 | Posted by
– The livestream for today’s episode of NWA USA is now available. Here’s the lineup and video:
* Sam Shaw vs. Mercurio
* Colby Corino & The Fixers vs. Homicide, Ricky Morton, & Kerry Morton
* NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille and Thom Latimer will appear
It's #NWAUSA Day! 🇺🇸
⭐️Samuel Shaw!
⭐️@Mercuriomodel debuts!
⭐️A HUGE 6-Man Main event w/ The Mortons & #HOMICIDE vs @ColbyCorino & The Fixers!
@Thomas_Latimer_ @Kamille_brick @RealKerryMorton @RealRickyMorton @WreckingBall75 #WrestlingTwitter pic.twitter.com/2QoylIepRW
— NWA (@nwa) June 18, 2022
