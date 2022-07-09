wrestling / News
Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Homicide Defends Title Against VSK
July 9, 2022 | Posted by
– Today’s NWA USA livestream will begin at 12:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup and video player for today’s episode:
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide (c) vs. VSK
* Angelina Love vs. Jennacide
* NWA National Champion Jax Dane cs. Anthony Andrew
* Nick Aldis and more to appear.
It's time to grab a snack, sit back, and relax with a BRAND NEW episode of #NWAUSA!
📺 Free on YouTube!! https://t.co/BbrlfJHHaA pic.twitter.com/vMjXLefMEo
— NWA (@nwa) July 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Update On Vince McMahon For Tonight’s Smackdown Following Latest Allegations Report
- Details On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Allegations and WWE Board Investigation
- Note On WWE Promoting Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as The Final Match Between The Two
- WWE Issues Internal Memo To Employees Following WSJ Article On Vince McMahon Allegations