Today’s NWA USA Livestream: The Fixers vs. Gold Rushhh for US Tag Team Titles
September 24, 2022 | Posted by
– NWA is now streaming today’s episode of NWA USA. You can check out the lineup and episode below:
* NWA United States Tag Team Championships Match: The Gold Rushhh vs. The Fixers (c)
* Scramble Match: Colby Corino vs. Mike Bennett vs. Peter Avalon vs. Kerry Morton vs. Joe Alonzo vs. PJ Hawx
* NWA National Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Judais vs. Thrillbilly Silas
It's time!! Come hang out with the #NWAFam and check out this weeks #NWAUSA! 🇺🇸#SaturdayMorning #Saturday #prowrestling
— NWA (@nwa) September 24, 2022
