Today’s NWA USA Livestream: The Fixers vs. Gold Rushhh for US Tag Team Titles

September 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA USA - Gold Rush vs. The Fixxers Image Credit: NWA

– NWA is now streaming today’s episode of NWA USA. You can check out the lineup and episode below:

* NWA United States Tag Team Championships Match: The Gold Rushhh vs. The Fixers (c)
* Scramble Match: Colby Corino vs. Mike Bennett vs. Peter Avalon vs. Kerry Morton vs. Joe Alonzo vs. PJ Hawx
* NWA National Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Judais vs. Thrillbilly Silas

