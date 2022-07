– Today’s NWA USA livestream will begin at 12:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for today’s episode:

* BLK Jeez vs. Gaagz the Gymp

* “Magic” Jake Dumas vs. AJ Cazana

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Allysin Kay & Marti Belle vs. Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy (c)