Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Christmas Eve Holiday Special
December 24, 2022 | Posted by
– The livestream for today’s Christmas Eve special episode of NWA USA is now available. Here’s the lineup for today’s show:
* The Fixers vs. TBA
* JR Kratos vs. Blake Troop
* Eric Jackson vs. Soda Pop
* The Freeman Brothers, Rush and Rolando vs. AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews
* Gaagz the Gymp vs Rhett Titus
* The Renegade Twins vs. Roxy & Ella Envy
Before you settle in for the holiday weekend, #NWAUSA has action that's off the hook🪝
The Spectaculars vs Country Gentlemen
Roxy & Ella vs The Renegades
Fixers in action
Blake Troop vs Kratos
Jackson vs Hendrix
Gymp vs Titus
TOMORROW | 12p ET on #FITE | https://t.co/Y0QFNjrKki pic.twitter.com/q8R3J2bNqw
— FITE (@FiteTV) December 23, 2022
