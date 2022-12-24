wrestling / News

Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Christmas Eve Holiday Special

December 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA USA Christmas Special Image Credit: NWA, FITE TV

– The livestream for today’s Christmas Eve special episode of NWA USA is now available. Here’s the lineup for today’s show:

* The Fixers vs. TBA
* JR Kratos vs. Blake Troop
* Eric Jackson vs. Soda Pop
* The Freeman Brothers, Rush and Rolando vs. AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews
* Gaagz the Gymp vs Rhett Titus
* The Renegade Twins vs. Roxy & Ella Envy

