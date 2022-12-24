Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Christmas Eve Holiday Special

– The livestream for today’s Christmas Eve special episode of NWA USA is now available. Here’s the lineup for today’s show:

* The Fixers vs. TBA

* JR Kratos vs. Blake Troop

* Eric Jackson vs. Soda Pop

* The Freeman Brothers, Rush and Rolando vs. AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews

* Gaagz the Gymp vs Rhett Titus

* The Renegade Twins vs. Roxy & Ella Envy