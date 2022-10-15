wrestling / News
Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Homicide vs. Doug Williams Jr. Heavyweight Title Match
October 15, 2022 | Posted by
– NWA is now streaming today’s episode of NWA USA. You can check out the lineup and episode below:
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide (c) vs. Doug Williams
* Last Man Standing Match: Mayweather vs. Jax Dane
* Pretty Empowered vs. Missa Kate & Madi
* Mercurio & The Illbegotten vs. The Fixers and Matt Vine
This #Saturday at noon sit back, relax, & witness the ⭐️'s of the NWA leave it all in the ring on a BRAND NEW episode of #NWAUSA! 🇺🇸#Wrestling as it's meant to be!@DougWilliamsUK @KenziePaige_1 @ellaenvypro @Madi_Wrenkowski @MissaKate11 @Crimson @TheJaxDane @WreckingBall75 pic.twitter.com/khv7WQaBXe
— NWA (@nwa) October 15, 2022