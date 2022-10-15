wrestling / News

Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Homicide vs. Doug Williams Jr. Heavyweight Title Match

October 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA USA Homicide vs. Doug Williams Image Credit: NWA

– NWA is now streaming today’s episode of NWA USA. You can check out the lineup and episode below:

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide (c) vs. Doug Williams
* Last Man Standing Match: Mayweather vs. Jax Dane
* Pretty Empowered vs. Missa Kate & Madi
* Mercurio & The Illbegotten vs. The Fixers and Matt Vine

