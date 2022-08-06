wrestling / News
Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Homicide vs. PJ Hawx for Junior Heavyweight Title
August 6, 2022 | Posted by
– Today’s NWA USA livestream will begin at 12:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup and video player for today’s episode:
* Jamie Stanley vs. KC Roxx
* Magic Jake Dumas & Jax Dane vs. Brett Buffshay & Thrillbilly Silas
* NWA Junior Heavyweight CHampionship Match: Homicide (c) vs. PJ Hawx
Ready for the weekend? So are we! This Saturday the countdown to #NWA74 continues as the NWA roster cranks up the competitive heat on #NWAUSA!🇺🇸
Available on @FiteTV & @YouTube!#prowrestling #SaturdayMorning #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/x413AKJq1k
— NWA (@nwa) August 6, 2022