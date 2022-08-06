wrestling / News

Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Homicide vs. PJ Hawx for Junior Heavyweight Title

August 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA USA 8-06-22 - Homicide vs. PJ Hawx Image Credit: NWA

– Today’s NWA USA livestream will begin at 12:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup and video player for today’s episode:

* Jamie Stanley vs. KC Roxx
* Magic Jake Dumas & Jax Dane vs. Brett Buffshay & Thrillbilly Silas
* NWA Junior Heavyweight CHampionship Match: Homicide (c) vs. PJ Hawx

