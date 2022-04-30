wrestling / News
Today’s NWA USA Livestream: National Heavyweight Title Match, Kamille Set for Action
April 30, 2022 | Posted by
– Today’s NWA USA Livestream is now available. You can check out the lineup and video below:
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Jax Dane (c) vs. Marshe Rockett
* Kamille vs. Kaitlyn Alexis
* Gaagz the Gymp vs. Jamie Stanley vs. KC Roxx
Grab that cereal and get ready for #SaturdayMorning like it's meant to be w/ #NWAUSA! 💥
⭐️ @Kamille_brick is in action!
⭐️ @TheJaxDane defends the National Title against @MarsheRockett!
+ @thejamiestanley v @rocker_kc & …Gaagz 👀
Don't miss it!
📺https://t.co/MKSSfBDfQN pic.twitter.com/5odXftlDQB
— NWA (@nwa) April 30, 2022